Louisiana governor asks White House for $3B in hurricane aid

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards is asking President Joe Biden for $3 billion to help Louisiana with its ongoing recovery from the 2020 hurricanes, saying Tuesday that he's filed a request with the new White House similar to the unfulfilled ask he made of the prior administration.

The Democratic governor talked of the block grant assistance he's seeking during a trip to hard-hit Lake Charles to discuss the work to recover from Hurricanes Laura and Delta. Congressional approval is needed if the state is to receive the money.

“I feel very confident that we will get it because the president has told me he understands what the needs are, he’s going to be helpful,” the governor said. “We have a former Louisiana congressman (Cedric Richmond) working in the White House right now, and every time he speaks about what the priorities are, he mentions Louisiana’s hurricane recovery efforts.”

The aid request, made in a formal letter to the White House, seeks dollars that can be spent to help rebuild people's homes, create affordable rental housing, modernize infrastructure and harden against future storm threats, Edwards said. He'd also like some money to be available for state and local government agencies to pay their share of federal assistance costs for disaster removal, direct aid to families and other response work.