Louisiana governor backs Mixon's uphill Senate bid

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana's Democratic Gov. has endorsed former Navy pilot Luke Mixon in the upcoming U.S. Senate race against incumbent Republican John Kennedy.
Mixon is one of two Democrats challenging Kennedy. The other is Baton Rouge activist Gary Chambers Jr., who has drawn more attention with online ads, such as one showing him smoking marijuana while decrying laws that have incarcerated millions who possessed small amounts of the drug.
The Advocate reports that Edwards is scheduled to headline a Mixon fundraiser in New Orleans on June 16.
Both Democrats are long shots against Kennedy, who is seeking a second, six-year term.
Kennedy has the endorsement of former President Donald Trump and has far outraised the Democratic challengers. Through March 31, the latest campaign filing period, Kennedy had raised $22.78 million, and had nearly $14 million on hand.
People are also reading…
Chambers had collected $800,000 through March 31 and had $470,000 in cash. Mixon had raised $477,000 and had $241,000 on hand.
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Advocate.