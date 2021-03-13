Louisiana governor declares day of prayer for COVID-19 dead

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards has declared Sunday in Louisiana as a “day of prayer and remembrance” for the more than 9,000 people who have died from COVID-19 since the outbreak began a year ago.

Sunday marks the one-year anniversary of the first COVID-19 death in Louisiana.

“Sadly, there are thousands of empty seats at churches, Sunday dinners, family celebrations, homes, businesses and schools all across our state," the Democratic governor said in a statement. "As we mourn, I am calling on all Louisianans to join me and Donna on Sunday for a moment of prayer or remembrance for those we have lost and their families and friends who need our support now more than ever.”

The health department has confirmed 9,122 people have died in the state from COVID-19, and hundreds of additional deaths are suspected from the disease caused by the coronavirus. More deaths continue to be announced daily.