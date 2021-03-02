Louisiana governor eases virus rules, lets bars open indoors

Bars had largely been limited to outdoor service, delivery and to-go orders unless they have licenses to operate like restaurants. But under Edwards' new rules, bars will be able to let customers back inside at 25% of their occupancy limit, with a maximum of 250 people.

If the bars are located in a parish that has seen low rates of coronavirus tests returning positive for two weeks, they can increase their indoor seating to 50% capacity, up to 250 people — if local parish leaders authorize it.

Patrons won't be able to walk back and forth to the bar to order drinks, however. Direct table service will be required. An 11 p.m. curfew on alcohol sales will stay in place.

Religious services will have no limits on size, but Edwards' new executive order still will require social distancing at churches. And different rules and limits will exist on other, non-worship service gatherings at churches.

Among other restrictions, indoor events such as weddings will be limited to 50% of a building's capacity, with no more than 250 people.

Many of the capacity limits are similar to what Edwards enacted in September, but the governor toughened the rules in late November as Louisiana saw its third coronavirus surge.