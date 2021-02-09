Louisiana governor keeps COVID rules in place, gets vaccine

With the latest additions, nearly 1.2 million of Louisiana's 4.6 million residents are eligible for the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines — though demand greatly exceeds the state's available supply.

More than 448,000 people in Louisiana have received at least their first dose of the two-dose immunization so far, with about 189,000 people getting both doses, according to health department data released Tuesday.

Nearly 8,600 deaths from COVID-19 in Louisiana have been confirmed by the health department and another 500 are considered probable, but the latest spike in virus cases has lessened in recent weeks. Public health officials have warned, however, that the presence of the U.K. variant is worrying and suggests another surge is on the horizon.

Edwards' Phase 2 coronavirus restrictions enacted in late November and continuing for another 21 days require restaurants, gyms, salons and other nonessential businesses to limit customer numbers to 50% of their occupancy rate. Churches should reach no more than 75% of occupancy.