Louisiana governor to get first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards will receive his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine Tuesday, a day after he expanded access to the shots to include Louisiana government officials involved in pandemic response work.

The Democratic governor was scheduled to get his vaccination in the afternoon at the Pennington Biomedical Research Center campus in Baton Rouge, along with several other state officials who are newly able under Louisiana's latest eligibility criteria.

Edwards had said he's ready for the shot, telling reporters: “I’m pretty excited about being able to do that. I’m looking forward to it.”

While at Pennington, the governor is expected to announce the creation of a new mass vaccination site in Baton Rouge, involving the biomedical research center run by Louisiana State University and Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center.