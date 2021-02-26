 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Louisiana governor's budget plan given Friday to lawmakers
View Comments
AP

Louisiana governor's budget plan given Friday to lawmakers

{{featured_button_text}}

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards' multibillion-dollar spending plan for next year will be released to lawmakers Friday.

The Democratic governor gave a glimpse Thursday of his recommendations for the financial year that begins July 1. He said the plan won't include cuts, despite the coronavirus pandemic, and will propose small pay raises for teachers and new dollars for public colleges.

But the full details of the proposal will be unveiled to the joint House and Senate budget committee by Edwards' chief budget adviser, Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne.

The budget proposal seems far rosier than expected, after tax collections have taken a hit from the pandemic. Edwards said the state is using continuing federal coronavirus aid, particularly enhanced federal payments to cover Medicaid expenses, to piece together the plan.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Racial inequity in vaccine distribution

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
COVID-19 bill must drop minimum wage hike, arbiter decides
National Politics

COVID-19 bill must drop minimum wage hike, arbiter decides

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate parliamentarian dealt a potentially lethal blow Thursday to Democrats’ drive to hike the minimum wage, deciding that the cherished progressive goal must fall from a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill the party is trying to speed through Congress, Senate Democratic aides said.

+11
More policy, less pomp as Biden and Trudeau meet virtually
National Politics

More policy, less pomp as Biden and Trudeau meet virtually

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s first bilateral meeting with Canada’s Justin Trudeau since taking office was high on policy, low on pomp and featured a very large swipe at Biden's predecessor as the coronavirus forced the two leaders to convene virtually Tuesday rather than gathering with customary Oval Office fanfare.

+3
Republican wants to require national anthem in Wisconsin
National Politics

Republican wants to require national anthem in Wisconsin

  • Updated

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The national anthem would have to be played before all sporting events held at Wisconsin venues that received any public funding, from Green Bay Packers games at Lambeau Field to beer league softball games at local parks, under a bill that a Republican lawmaker introduced Thursday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News