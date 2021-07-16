Louisiana HBCU system president announces his retirement

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The nation's only historically Black university system will be searching for a new leader.

The Southern University System in Louisiana announced Friday that its president and chancellor, Ray Belton, will be retiring in the fall. Belton declared his intentions at a meeting of the college system's governing board.

Belton has spent 35 years with Southern. That includes 14 years as chancellor of Southern University's campus in Shreveport and the most recent seven years as president of the university system and chancellor of its Baton Rouge campus.

“Over the course of my tenure, I have had the great fortune to work with some exceptionally talented colleagues. Together, I believe our work has enabled us to position the university in a manner that it will continue to be seen as a premier institution within the higher education community,” he said in a statement.

The Southern University System has more than 13,000 students across campuses in Shreveport, Baton Rouge and New Orleans. It also operates a law school and an agricultural research center.

