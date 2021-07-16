 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Louisiana HBCU system president announces his retirement
0 Comments
AP

Louisiana HBCU system president announces his retirement

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The nation's only historically Black university system will be searching for a new leader.

The Southern University System in Louisiana announced Friday that its president and chancellor, Ray Belton, will be retiring in the fall. Belton declared his intentions at a meeting of the college system's governing board.

Belton has spent 35 years with Southern. That includes 14 years as chancellor of Southern University's campus in Shreveport and the most recent seven years as president of the university system and chancellor of its Baton Rouge campus.

“Over the course of my tenure, I have had the great fortune to work with some exceptionally talented colleagues. Together, I believe our work has enabled us to position the university in a manner that it will continue to be seen as a premier institution within the higher education community,” he said in a statement.

The Southern University System has more than 13,000 students across campuses in Shreveport, Baton Rouge and New Orleans. It also operates a law school and an agricultural research center.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cuomo to be questioned in sexual harassment probe

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hunter Biden paintings pose ethical challenge for president
National Politics

Hunter Biden paintings pose ethical challenge for president

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House has established an arrangement that would allow President Joe Biden’s son Hunter to sell his artwork for tens of thousands of dollars without knowing the identity of the purchaser, an agreement established in attempt to avoid any potential ethical concerns surrounding his sales.

+2
Watchdog: FBI mishandled Nassar-USA Gymnastics abuse case
National Politics

Watchdog: FBI mishandled Nassar-USA Gymnastics abuse case

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI made “fundamental” errors in investigating sexual abuse allegations against former USA Gymnastics national team doctor Larry Nassar and did not treat the case with the “utmost seriousness,” the Justice Department's inspector general said Wednesday. More athletes said they were molested before the the FBI swung into action.

+17
Biden blasts 'un-American' voting limits; Texas Dems act
National Politics

Biden blasts 'un-American' voting limits; Texas Dems act

  • Updated

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — President Joe Biden declared preserving voting rights an urgent national "test of our time” on Tuesday but offered few concrete proposals to meet it. Texas Democrats took their own dramatic action to stymie Republican efforts to tighten ballot restrictions in their state.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News