Louisiana HBCU system starts 'Don't Wait. Vaccinate!' effort

University leaders are enlisting alumni, faith-based associations and social organizations to encourage people to get vaccinated.

More than 1.1 million people in Louisiana — 24% of the state’s total population — have received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to state health department data. Nearly 655,000 people have been fully immunized. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two doses; the Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires only one.

Of those who have received at least the first vaccine dose, about 27% are Black in a state where African Americans make up one-third of the state's population.

Louisiana continues to lag behind many other states in vaccine distribution. The state is starting its own grassroots campaign modeled after get-out-the-vote efforts in elections to encourage vaccination, provide information about the shots and help people sign up for appointments.

