Louisiana heads into historic veto session with uncertainty

The state Republican Party was hosting a Monday evening rally trying to solidify GOP votes to overturn Edwards' bill rejections.

Meanwhile, legislative leaders and their staff were trying to work out the details of how the historic session would operate. After all, they've never had one over the last five decades since the current state constitution was enacted in 1974.

“Even staff is wondering what steps to take next because we’ve never had to do this before. It’s something new that I think is going to be huge for our state,” Schexnayder said. “I think it will be a respectable debate on the bills and the issues that come up.”

The constitution calls for a veto session to be scheduled automatically when a governor jettisons legislation. But a majority vote of either the House or Senate can scrap the gathering, which lawmakers had done annually. The Republican-led House and Senate refused to cancel this time.

Two bill rejections in particular drove interest in an override attempt: a measure banning transgender athletes from competing on school sports teams of their identified gender, and legislation allowing people 21 and older in Louisiana to carry a concealed handgun without needing a permit, safety training and background check.