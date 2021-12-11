Louisiana hires female warden to lead flooded women's prison

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana Department of Corrections has named a female warden to lead the state women's prison.

The Advocate reports that Kristen Thomas was promoted to head the Louisiana Correctional Institute for Women in St. Gabriel, whose inmates have been displaced to temporary locations since the facility was damaged during massive flooding that struck the Baton Rouge region in 2016.

Thomas became the third female prison warden in Louisiana history — and the second woman to work as warden of the Louisiana Correctional Institute for Women — when she took over the job Monday. She replaces Frederick Boutte, who is retiring.

Her selection comes as the corrections department pushes to create a more diverse and inclusive leadership team in an industry historically dominated by white men.

Thomas most recently worked as chief of security at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center, a men’s prison also in St. Gabriel. She previously served as the mental health director at the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola, among other positions with the corrections department.

“Warden Thomas brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to this position,” Corrections Secretary Jimmy LeBlanc said in a statement. He said her background aligns with "ongoing efforts to develop a gender-responsive correctional program tailored to the unique needs of females in the criminal justice system.”

Despite repeated promises to get the project moving, construction still hasn’t started on the $100 million replacement planned for the flooded women's prison, which was declared uninhabitable several years ago.

LeBlanc said the new women’s prison will present “a unique opportunity to reimagine what corrections for women looks like” in Louisiana. Women make up 5% of the state prison population, according to state data.

Until the new prison is built, most female state prisoners are being housed in two temporary facilities: an old building at Elayn Hunt and the Jetson Center for Youth in Baker, which had been closed for years before officials reopened it following the 2016 floods.

Questions about unsuitable and overcrowded conditions in the temporary facilities arose during the early months of the coronavirus pandemic, when COVID-19 cases among the female prison population spiked. At the time, corrections officials said construction on the new prison would likely begin in late 2020 or early 2021.

The work still hasn’t started.

Officials said the department is ready to start work, but is waiting for final approval from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which is providing funding for the facility. Federal officials are reviewing an environmental study.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Advocate.

