Louisiana holds special election Saturday for US House seats

Among the Democrats are state Sens. Troy Carter and Karen Carter Peterson, both from New Orleans; Gary Chambers Jr., a Baton Rouge Democrat, community activist and local publisher who gained prominence during protests of the 2016 shooting death of Alton Sterling by local police; and Desiree Ontiveros, who owns a New Orleans party decor company.

The Republican Party-backed candidate is Claston Bernard, a Jamaican-born decathlete who competed in the Olympics, runs a home inspection business and lives in the Baton Rouge suburbs.

With Carter and Peterson atop the polls and the highest fundraisers, they have largely battled each other ahead of election day. Carter has accused Peterson of crafting education legislation to benefit her husband's career, an allegation the Peterson campaign called offensive and deceptive. They traded criticism about missed votes in the Legislature. Each has previously run for the congressional seat.

Both Carter and Peterson described similar priorities for the district, including recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and “environmental justice" for poor communities facing greater health risks from pollution. Peterson noted she would be the first Black woman ever elected to Congress from Louisiana and spoke of supporting “Medicare for All,” a universal government-run health care system.