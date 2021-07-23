Louisiana hospitalizations over 1,000; most since February

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — More than 1,000 people are hospitalized in Louisiana with COVID-19, the most since early February when cases were declining, the state's health department said Friday.

The latest figures also showed 3,127 new cases.

Soaring hospitalizations of mostly unvaccinated COVID-19 patients are putting medical staffs in Louisiana under stress for a fourth time, as state officials continue the plea for people to get the shots that can prevent the disease.

The highly contagious delta variant has become the dominant strain of the coronavirus in Louisiana and around the country. Gov. John Bel Edwards prepared to talk about the latest surge Friday afternoon.

Louisiana has among the nation's lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates.

“Our staff is feeling stretched. Our staff is also as you can imagine disheartened that we are going through this not one, two, three, but four times," said Dr. Katherine Baumgarten, Medical Director of Infection Prevention for the 40-hospital Ochsner Health system. “This time it is even harder because we know that this is largely preventable.”