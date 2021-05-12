Louisiana House education debates keep inflaming tensions

“I truly do not understand how the chairman can be in another room and not presiding and then come in the room to vote,” said Rep. Ken Brass, a Vacherie Democrat and member of the Legislative Black Caucus.

Garofalo didn't respond to the criticism in the committee hearing.

He returned to the room to vote for the civics and history bill by Rep. Valarie Hodges, a Denham Springs Republican. He also showed up to support a failed amendment to Hodges' bill that would have prohibited the state education board from approving content standards or recommending instructional materials that “provide that a particular sex, race, ethnicity or national origin is inherently superior or inferior to another.”

Brass suggested Hodges' proposed amendment was Garofalo's stalled bill “in disguise.” The amendment failed on a 6-6 vote, but it further ratcheted up agitation in the committee.

“I'm not offended. I want to say I'm more appalled,” that a similar debate over teaching race in classrooms was surfacing, said Shreveport Rep. Tammy Phelps, a Democrat and Black lawmaker.