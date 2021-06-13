Louisiana House member wins uncle's state Senate seat

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Democratic state representative from New Orleans has won the Louisiana state Senate seat his uncle left for Capitol Hill.

State Rep. Gary Carter Jr. had 60 percent of the vote Saturday against three opponents in the 7th District, which includes parts of the West Bank of New Orleans, Jefferson and Plaquemines parishes, according to complete but unofficial returns.

Carter’s uncle, Troy Carter, is now in the U.S. House. He won a special election runoff after Cedric Richmond left Congress to work in President Joe Biden’s administration.

Republican Patricia McCarty received 17% of the vote Saturday, the Louisiana Secretary of State's Office reported. Democrat Joanna Cappiello-Leopold, had 14% of the vote. State Rep. Mack Cormier was fourth with about 9% of the vote.