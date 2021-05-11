Louisiana House narrowly backs bid to limit officer immunity

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — With no votes to spare, the Louisiana House agreed Tuesday to place new limits on police officers’ wide immunity from civil lawsuits after Black lawmakers made emotional pleas for passage of the bill aimed at addressing police misconduct.

“We live in two different Americas. We live in two different Louisianas. And some of the issues we have to face, I hope you never have to face," Democratic Rep. Edmond Jordan, who is Black, said to his white colleagues.

The debate silenced the usually raucous House as Democratic Rep. Ted James, chairman of the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus, told the chamber: “Some of you think that the issue we’re trying to solve is frivolous. Some of you think that dead Black and brown bodies at the hands of police officers is frivolous.”

The House voted 53-42 for Jordan's bill to put new restraints on qualified immunity, available to law enforcement officers as a defense against damage claims for wrongful death or injury. That was the exact number of votes needed to pass, prompting applause and hugs among Black lawmakers. Republican House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, who won his leadership job with support from Black lawmakers, voted for the measure.