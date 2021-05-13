Louisiana House Republicans propose return-to-work bonus

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Republican House lawmakers on Thursday began advancing a proposal to offer Louisiana residents receiving unemployment up to $1,000 to go back to work, but only if they give up their right to claim jobless benefits for six months.

GOP lawmakers on the House labor committee added the language pushed by Rep. Mike Echols into a separate measure that sought to modestly increase the maximum weekly unemployment benefit offered in Louisiana. The vote to add the incentive provision was 6-5, with Republicans supporting it and Democrats in opposition.

The idea of a one-time bonus payment stems from Republican claims that expanded federal jobless benefits have depressed people’s interest in returning to employment, leaving businesses with difficulty finding workers as they dig out of the pandemic's damage.

“The intent of this legislation is to get people back to work as quickly as possible,” said Echols, a Monroe Republican. “Our businesses are struggling in this state, and this is an incentive.”