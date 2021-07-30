Louisiana House speaker ousts Democrats after veto session

Three of the lawmakers — Adams, Brown and Johnson — voted for a measure to ban transgender girls from participating in school sports but refused to support the veto override effort. The legislation was the driving force behind the veto session. Johnson was a co-sponsor of the bill, but still wouldn't back reversing Edwards.

Schexnayder didn't comment on his decisions beyond confirming them. But two House Democratic leaders — Reps. Dustin Miller and Ted James — said the House speaker's actions "will make our legislature more partisan and less effective.”

The committee reshuffling came after some Republicans, including state GOP Chairman Louis Gurvich, had publicly called on Schexnayder to remove Democrats from their leadership jobs. The new 39-member Louisiana Conservative Caucus has urged Schexnayder to sideline Democrats from deal-making discussions.

But Schexnayder faces complex partisan difficulties in trying to strike deals.