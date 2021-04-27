 Skip to main content
Louisiana House to debate whether to legalize marijuana use
AP

Louisiana House to debate whether to legalize marijuana use

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana House will debate whether to decriminalize recreational marijuana use by adults, as state opinions about cannabis appear to be shifting and the idea is gaining bipartisan backing.

Lawmakers on the House criminal justice committee voted 7-5 Tuesday to send the proposal by Republican Richard Nelson of Mandeville to the House floor for debate. Two other Republicans joined Nelson and Democrats to support the measure, helping it get out of committee.

The bill would allow people 21 years and older in Louisiana to buy and have marijuana for personal use and would set up the legal framework for growing and selling cannabis products outside of the state's current medical marijuana program.

Supporters of the measure pointed to statewide polls that increasingly show support for legalization of recreational marijuana in Louisiana.

“I think that now it's time to reevaluate where we are,” Nelson said.

Opponents included organizations representing sheriffs and district attorneys. They argued legalization would increase organized crime and teen suicide, even as they acknowledged that opinions on marijuana are changing.

“I would ask that you tap your brakes and study this matter,” said Michael Ranatza, executive director of the Louisiana Sheriffs’ Association.

Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, has repeatedly said he opposes legalizing recreational marijuana in Louisiana.

Sixteen states have legalized marijuana for adult recreational use, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

The bill is filed as House Bill 524.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

