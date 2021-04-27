Louisiana House to debate whether to legalize marijuana use

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana House will debate whether to decriminalize recreational marijuana use by adults, as state opinions about cannabis appear to be shifting and the idea is gaining bipartisan backing.

Lawmakers on the House criminal justice committee voted 7-5 Tuesday to send the proposal by Republican Richard Nelson of Mandeville to the House floor for debate. Two other Republicans joined Nelson and Democrats to support the measure, helping it get out of committee.

The bill would allow people 21 years and older in Louisiana to buy and have marijuana for personal use and would set up the legal framework for growing and selling cannabis products outside of the state's current medical marijuana program.

Supporters of the measure pointed to statewide polls that increasingly show support for legalization of recreational marijuana in Louisiana.

“I think that now it's time to reevaluate where we are,” Nelson said.

Opponents included organizations representing sheriffs and district attorneys. They argued legalization would increase organized crime and teen suicide, even as they acknowledged that opinions on marijuana are changing.