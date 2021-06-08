Louisiana hunting, fishing license fee hikes win passage

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana hunting and fishing license charges will rise next year across an array of commercial and recreational categories, under a bill that lawmakers sent to the governor Tuesday to help shore up the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries' budget.

A 78-20 House vote gave final passage to the bill by Republican Rep. Tony Bacala, reversing course from two years earlier when lawmakers in the chamber blocked a similar proposal. The Senate unanimously backed the measure Monday. Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to sign it into law.

The fee hikes and license restructuring will raise nearly $17 million for the agency in the budget year that starts in mid-2022 and will grow to about $19 million in later years, according to a nonpartisan financial analysis of the bill. The increased license charges begin in July 2022 for recreational license holders. They'll start in January 2022 for commercial license holders, but will be phased in through 2024.