Louisiana: kids can get COVID-19 vaccine Thursday

Ochsner Health and Louisiana State University Health said they’re ready to start as soon as authorization is officially given.

“We are really, really excited” at the prospect, said Dr. William Lennarz, system chair of pediatrics for Ochsner.

“I view this as a major step forward in combating the epidemic,” he said.

Ochsner has the vaccine at 16 New Orleans-area clinics and one in the Houma area.

LSU Health New Orleans spokeswoman Leslie Capo said Wednesday that its clinic was already making appointments for children.

She said LSU runs just one clinic in the city, though its faculty, residents and students also work with other providers.

She said LSU's clinic will require parents to accompany their children and sign a consent form.

At many locations, Kanter said, parents won't need to be present as long as their children have a signed consent form with them.

He noted that the federal vaccines.gov website can be used to locate vaccination sites. Information is available and appointments can be scheduled through the state vaccine hotline, 1-855-453-0774. It's open seven days a week until 8 p.m. and starting at noon Sundays and 8 a.m. the other six days.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.