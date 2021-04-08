Louisiana launches statewide COVID-19 vaccine call center

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana on Thursday opened a coronavirus vaccine hotline to help people schedule immunization appointments and to connect those reluctant about getting the shot to medical professionals who can answer questions.

The hotline, reachable at 1-855-453-0774, is part of the Louisiana health department's ongoing outreach work to bolster vaccination rates in a state where the administration of shots in arms exceeds many of its Southern neighbors, but lags much of the nation.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Anyone age 16 and older in Louisiana is eligible for the coronavirus vaccine.

The call center aims to assist those who have been unable to navigate online scheduling systems for vaccine doses, either because they don't have internet access or aren't tech savvy. But the health department also sees it as a way to provide science-based information about the vaccines to those who may be on the fence because of worries about safety.