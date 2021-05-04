Louisiana lawmaker scraps bill to decriminalize prostitution

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Facing opposition from her colleagues, a New Orleans lawmaker Tuesday shelved her proposal to decriminalize prostitution across the state, ending the debate for the legislative session.

The House criminal justice committee was poised to reject Rep. Mandie Landry's bill to repeal about a dozen prostitution-related offenses, so Landry voluntarily scrapped the measure before the vote.

Across a three-hour hearing, supporters said the state should not be meddling in the sexual activities of adults who engage in their behavior by choice and the change would reduce unnecessary incarceration. But opponents raised moral objections and said the legislation could lead to increased human trafficking.

Landry said trafficking and forcing people to do something against their will would remain a crime under her bill.

“That is not what this is about. This is about consensual behavior,” she said.