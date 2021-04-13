Louisiana lawmakers advance sales tax collection overhaul

“This bill would help our small businesses,” Schexnayder said.

He also said the centralization would help ensure all taxes owed are collected by better tracking the work.

Beyond business organizations, several government watchdog groups and tax experts have urged consolidation of the sales tax collections.

The legislation has high hurdles for passage, requiring two-thirds support from the House and Senate and backing from voters in a statewide election. And if the constitutional amendment is approved, lawmakers still would have to work out details before the centralization work begins.

Efforts to consolidate the sales tax collections have been proposed and scrapped in prior years amid opposition from local government officials who don’t necessarily trust the state to properly collect and allocate the dollars owed to municipalities that pay for their operations in a timely fashion.

But Schexnayder's commission proposal — recommended after months of study by a task force — would give the local school boards, municipal, sheriffs and police jury associations each a seat on the commission. That has decreased any vocal opposition, at least so far.