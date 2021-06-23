Louisiana lawmakers consider holding veto override session

Still, legislators routinely turn in enough written ballots each year to avoid holding the session. They cite the expense, their uninterest in returning to the Louisiana Capitol and the difficulty to get two-thirds of lawmakers to vote to override a gubernatorial veto.

The Louisiana Legislature has overturned only two vetoes in modern history. Both of those 1990s-era override votes were taken while lawmakers were still in regular session, not in a special veto session.

While Mizell's transgender sports ban bill passed with bipartisan veto-proof margins in both chambers, it's unclear if Republicans could get the support needed from independents or Democrats to override Edwards' veto. If GOP lawmakers vote as a bloc, they are two votes short of the two-thirds vote needed in the House.

If a veto override session were held this year, it would begin July 20 and could last through July 24.

The conservative Louisiana Family Forum is urging lawmakers to hold the session because of Edwards' rejection of the transgender sports ban legislation.