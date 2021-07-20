Louisiana lawmakers embark on the unknown: A veto session

Even lawmakers who pushed for the session seem uncertain about its likely results, and lawyers for the House and Senate were combing through the legislative rules to determine how the session works.

“It’s something new to everybody, the governor as well as the Senate and the House,” said House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, a Republican from the Baton Rouge suburb of Gonzales.

The Louisiana Constitution enacted in 1974 calls for a veto session to be scheduled automatically when a governor jettisons legislation. But a majority vote of either the House or Senate can scrap the gathering. Lawmakers had a tradition of canceling every veto session since then, no matter the makeup of the governor's office or the legislative chambers — until now.

Republican legislators decided in a near-bloc to hold the veto session, in a continuing escalation of disagreements with Edwards and an ongoing push to assert their constitutional independence.