Louisiana lawmakers hold contentious hearing on COVID-19

Hospital leaders and other public health officials have warned repeatedly the facilities are at a breaking point.

“I pray we’re close to the peak, I really do. I haven’t seen any evidence in our data that suggests we’re close," Kanter told the House Health and Welfare Committee.

Ninety percent of the COVID-19 patients in hospitals are not fully vaccinated, according to state health department data.

Louisiana continues to have the nation's highest per capita number of new COVID-19 cases over the last week, according to the CDC. Dozens of people are dying from the disease each day, with 188 COVID-19 deaths confirmed in Louisiana over the last week.

While New Orleans on Monday began its vaccine or testing requirement to enter businesses, the Louisiana State University, University of Louisiana and Southern University systems intend to require students to be vaccinated — with a state-approved list of exemptions — after one of the inoculations receives full FDA approval, expected within weeks.

Rep. Rick Edmonds, a Baton Rouge Republican, questioned whether Edwards wants to enact more widespread vaccination requirements.

“I think we're all more than antsy about where we're going,” Edmonds said.