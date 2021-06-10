Louisiana lawmakers OK sports betting rules, send to Edwards

Any operator that gets a license to conduct sports betting onsite also can do the wagering through a website and mobile app. The Louisiana Lottery Corporation will operate its own sports book through an online site, mobile app and kiosk locations set up in bars and restaurants that serve alcohol.

Those interested in placing bets will have to be 21 or older and set up an account with a sports betting operator in the state. No bets can be placed on high school or youth sports events. Athletes, coaches and referees can’t bet on a sports event in which they are involved. People who live in parishes that did not approve sports betting can place wagers if they head to a parish where sports betting was legalized.

The state will tax the net gaming proceeds of the sports betting operators, with a 10% tax collected on wagering at onsite locations and a 15% tax on wagering through mobile apps and electronic devices. Sports betting operators also will be charged application and licensing fees. Edwards has already signed the tax and fee measure into law.

When sports betting starts generating money for the state, 25% of the revenue up to $20 million will go to early learning programs for children. Other dollars will go to the horse racing industry, local government, other programs and the general state treasury.

