Louisiana lawmakers ready for latest session starting Monday

Of particular interest to business lobbying groups is Schexnayder's bill to central sales tax collections in the state and ditch the fragmented system where different parish officials handle collections. That faces pushback from some local elected officials.

———

GOVERNOR’S AGENDA

Edwards’ agenda is limited, focused on spending plans, some repeat proposals with little chance of passage and the embrace of ideas developed by lawmakers in response to the LSU scandal.

The governor is pushing increased investments in public colleges and pay raises of $400 for K-12 public school teachers and $200 for school support staff such as cafeteria workers and bus drivers. He said if the state's income projections improve, he'd like to steer the money to boost the teacher pay raises higher and increase spending on early learning programs.

He's supporting an effort to make kindergarten mandatory for children in Louisiana. He's also jumped on board with legislation that grew out of hearings about LSU's mishandling of sexual misconduct allegations, to spell out the process for responding to claims and requiring schools to fire any employee who doesn't follow the rules.