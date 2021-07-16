Louisiana lawmakers to hold historic veto override session

Edwards, in his second term, sought to keep the session from happening. But he couldn't persuade enough Republican lawmakers to support him and uphold tradition after he rejected 28 bills from the regular session that ended in June and a handful of legislative pet projects from budget bills.

Two bill rejections in particular drove interest in an override attempt: a measure banning transgender athletes from competing on school sports teams of their identified gender, and legislation allowing people 21 and older in Louisiana to carry a concealed handgun without needing a permit, safety training and background check.

Republican lawmakers said they were inundated with calls and emails from constituents supporting the measures, and pressured by outside groups backing the legislation to push for overrides.

Still, it's not certain that Republicans will have the two-thirds votes needed in the House and Senate to override Edwards' decisions on the transgender sports ban by Franklinton Sen. Beth Mizell, the concealed carry bill by Monroe Sen. Jay Morris or any other jettisoned measure.