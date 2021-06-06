Louisiana lawmakers trying to reach tax deal for roadwork

All the ideas would make more money available for road and bridge projects, though that could leave financing gaps to cover health, education and other programs across state government by shifting existing tax dollars to transportation work with no means of replacing them.

Republican Senate President Page Cortez, White and other senators have made coming up with more money for infrastructure a top priority in the final days of a session that must end Thursday. But their favored approach, centered on the state's sales tax, has failed to gain support so far in the House.

That proposal, added by Senate leaders into an unrelated House bill, would strip the expiration date for the temporary 0.45% state sales and send the nearly $400 million received annually to road and bridge work beginning in 2025.

But the Louisiana Conservative Caucus — 41 GOP lawmakers in the House — oppose the idea, calling it irresponsible to keep the temporary sales tax on the books when the state is receiving billions of federal dollars with more infrastructure money possibly on the way. Louisiana currently has the second-highest combined average state and local sales tax rate in the nation at 9.52%, according to the Tax Foundation.