 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Louisiana legislative districts challenged by Black voters

  • Updated
  • 0

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New district maps for the Louisiana House and Senate illegally dilute Black voting strength, a lawsuit alleges.

The suit, filed late Monday in U.S. District Court in Baton Rouge, says the new maps “embody Louisiana’s legacy of discrimination.” It asks that the new legislative districts be declared unconstitutional and that election officials be blocked from holding elections using the new maps.

It also seeks a deadline for the state to draw up new maps with more majority-Black districts. Failure to meet the deadline should result in the court ordering a plan that it believes would conform to the federal Voting Rights Act, the lawsuit says.

Lawmakers met in special session last month to draw up new district boundary lines for governmental bodies to reflect population shifts reflected in the 2020 census.

People are also reading…

Critics, including Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards, say the maps drawn up by the Republican-led Legislature should have increased Black representation in state House, state Senate and congressional districts.

Legislative leaders say they believe the maps protect voters' interests and comply with the voting rights act.

Lawyers filed the lawsuit the same day the Legislature convened for a regular session. Bills with alternatives to the maps drawn in February have been filed.

Edwards vetoed the congressional map passed last month because only one of the six newly drawn districts has a majority Black population, while the state's population is nearly one-third Black. He did not veto the legislative districts but called for passage of maps with more majority-minority districts.

Qualifying for this year's congressional races opens in July. Legislative races are slated for next year.

The suit was filed on behalf of five Black voters, the nonprofit Black Voters Matter Capacity Building Institute and the Louisiana State Conference of the NAACP by lawyers with the American Civil Liberties Union, the ACLU of Louisiana and the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund.

Named as the sole defendant is Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, the state's top election official.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

South Dakota AG impeachment committee meets amid new claims

South Dakota AG impeachment committee meets amid new claims

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota House committee examining whether Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg should be impeached for his conduct after killing a pedestrian with his car in 2020 detailed Thursday how it planned to wrap up its investigation, while attempting to keep out fresh allegations from one of Gov. Kristi Noem's top officials.

Pariahs no more? US reaches out to oil states as prices rise

Pariahs no more? US reaches out to oil states as prices rise

WASHINGTON (AP) — Three checkered oil regimes that President Joe Biden and past U.S. leaders have spectacularly snubbed — Venezuela, Saudi Arabia and Iran — are now targets of U.S. outreach as global fuel prices reach jarring levels during the Ukraine crisis.

Harris lands in Poland amid turbulence over jets for Ukraine

Harris lands in Poland amid turbulence over jets for Ukraine

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris’ trip to Warsaw to thank Poland for taking in hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians fleeing Russia’s invasion took an unexpected turn before she even left Washington. She’s parachuting into the middle of unexpected diplomatic turbulence over fighter jets.

Drone likely flying from Ukraine war zone crashes in Croatia

Drone likely flying from Ukraine war zone crashes in Croatia

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — A drone that flew over several NATO countries all the way from the Ukrainian war zone crashed overnight on the outskirts of the Croatian capital, Zagreb, triggering a loud blast and damaging parked cars but causing no injuries, authorities said Friday.

Newsom wants tax rebate, touts 'California Way' of governing

Newsom wants tax rebate, touts 'California Way' of governing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed sending money back to taxpayers to offset record-high gas prices but rejected calls to increase oil drilling, saying he wants to free the state “once and for all from the grasp of petro-dictators.”

Crossing Trump: 2 SC Republicans take different approaches

Crossing Trump: 2 SC Republicans take different approaches

FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — Under pressure recently to prove her loyalty to Donald Trump, Rep. Nancy Mace traveled to New York and filmed a social media video outside Trump Tower reminding her South Carolina constituents that she was one of the former president's “earliest supporters."

Pentagon says Poland's jet offer for Ukraine 'not tenable'

Pentagon says Poland's jet offer for Ukraine 'not tenable'

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The Pentagon on Tuesday rejected Poland's surprise announcement that it would give the United States its MiG-29 fighter jets for use by Ukraine, a rare display of disharmony by NATO allies seeking to boost Ukrainian fighters while avoiding getting caught up in a wider war with Russia.

US warns Chinese on support for Russia in Ukraine war

US warns Chinese on support for Russia in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — Face to face, President Joe Biden's national security adviser warned a top Chinese official on Monday about China's support for Russia in the Ukrainian invasion, even as the Kremlin denied reports it had requested Chinese military equipment to use in the war.

Tax cut sails through House; findings show big boost to rich

Tax cut sails through House; findings show big boost to rich

ATLANTA (AP) — A plan to cut Georgia state income taxes by more than $1 billion passed the state House Wednesday on a 115-52 vote, with a significant number of Democrats backing the plan despite findings that the changes would raise taxes on more than 500,000 Georgians and that overall benefits are tilted toward the most wealthy taxpayers.

Watch Now: Related Video

Beachgoers run for cover as waterspout turns into tornado at Florida resort

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News