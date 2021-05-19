Louisiana may soon lift campaign finance limits on PACs

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Candidates for office in Louisiana would be able to take unlimited sums directly from political action committees, under a bill that moved nearer to final passage Wednesday.

Sen. Ed Price, a Democrat from Gonzales, told lawmakers he sponsored the legislation to do away with restrictions on contributions that largely come from special interest groups as “more of a transparency bill than anything.”

He said candidates trying to get around the limits have created multiple PACs of their own to accept the cash to help them with races. He said that makes it harder for the public to track the donations and see who's contributing to a candidate's election effort.

“Let's just open it up, and forget about the cap on it, and then everybody sees the dollars that's coming into your campaign,” Price said.

Political action committees typically represent specific industries, businesses, labor groups or other ideological organizations. They raise money from members of their companion organizations or other donors. Sometimes they're formed to boost a specific candidate or cause.