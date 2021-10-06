 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Louisiana opioid settlement money to go to local governments

  • 0
Louisiana opioid settlement money to go to local governments

FILE - In this April 1, 2019, file photo, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry talks about health care legislation he's backing in the upcoming session, in Baton Rouge, La. Louisiana intends to divvy up the $325 million it expects to receive from a national settlement of opioid epidemic lawsuits to parish sheriffs and local governments to provide addiction treatment, response and recovery services, Attorney General Landry said Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021.

 Melinda Deslatte

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana intends to divvy up the $325 million it expects to receive from a national settlement of opioid epidemic lawsuits to parish sheriffs and local governments to provide addiction treatment, response and recovery services, Attorney General Jeff Landry said Wednesday.

The Republican attorney general announced he had reached an agreement in principal with organizations representing Louisiana's sheriffs, police juries and municipalities that will govern how the money will be divided and spent.

“We want 100% of the funds to go to assisting those affected,” Landry said at an event with representatives of the local government associations and lawyers involved in the deal.

The attorney general said Louisiana is expected to receive $18 million a year for 18 years as its share of a $26 billion deal involving 42 states to settle opioid abuse lawsuits involving three of the nation's largest drug distribution companies and drugmaker Johnson & Johnson.

Opioids have been linked to more than 500,000 deaths in the United States since 2000.

Under the agreement Landry announced Wednesday, Louisiana's health department and other state agencies won't receive any of the settlement money, except for administrative costs related to an opioids abatement council. That council will review the spending of settlement money by local agencies to make sure they're following the guidance that the dollars go to addiction treatment.

People are also reading…

Officials across the state's 64 parishes still have to sign off on the deal, but the backing of the local government organizations is expected to help secure those signatures. Walter Leger Jr., a private attorney who worked on the settlement, said the state has about three months to get the required signatures from sheriffs, parish councils and other local officials.

After any administrative costs are backed out, sheriffs will receive 20% of the money, while parishes, cities and towns will split the other 80%.

How much each municipality receives will be set through a nationally devised formula that uses population and the number of opioid prescriptions and opioid related deaths among residents, Leger said.

The Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s Office will be able to audit the local government spending to confirm it follows the state’s guidelines.

Landry said the dollars aren't enough to combat the widespread problem of opioid abuse, “but hopefully, it's a step.” His office said that if other lawsuits against companies in the drug industry over the opioid crisis are settled, those settlement dollars also could flow into the formula for local government agencies.

The attorney general was joined at his news conference by Danny Schneider from the Netflix TV series “The Pharmacist,” which documents Schneider's fight against the opioid epidemic. Schneider praised the national settlement and Louisiana's plans for spending the money.

“We don't want it to go to potholes. We want it to go for treatment and recovery,” he said.

———

Follow Melinda Deslatte on Twitter at http://twitter.com/melindadeslatte.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Health agencies rescind mask orders despite governor's vow

Health agencies rescind mask orders despite governor's vow

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Two more local health department in Michigan rescinded their school masking requirement Thursday despite Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer saying she will not enforce Republican-written budget provisions that threaten funding for counties with COVID-19 orders.

Once a hero, Oregon congressional candidate funds questioned

Once a hero, Oregon congressional candidate funds questioned

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alek Skarlatos, a hero soldier-turned-Republican congressional candidate, started a nonprofit shortly after his 2020 defeat in a western Oregon race, pledging to advocate for veterans “left high and dry” by the country "they put their lives on the line for."

Biden vows to 'get it done,' but talks drag on $3.5T plan

Biden vows to 'get it done,' but talks drag on $3.5T plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden pledged Friday at the Capitol to “get it done” as Democrats strained to rescue a scaled-back version of his $3.5 trillion government-overhaul plan and salvage a related public works bill after days of frantic negotiations.

Biden tells GOP to 'get out of the way' on debt limit

Biden tells GOP to 'get out of the way' on debt limit

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday urged Republican senators to “get out of the way” and let Democrats suspend the nation’s debt limit, hoping to keep the U.S. government from bumping dangerously close to a credit default as Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell refuses to lend his party’s help.

Women's March targets Supreme Court, with abortion on line

Women's March targets Supreme Court, with abortion on line

WASHINGTON (AP) — The first Women's March of the Biden administration headed straight for the steps of the Supreme Court on Saturday, part of nationwide protests that drew thousands to Washington to demand continued access to abortion in a year when conservative lawmakers and judges have put it in jeopardy.

'Everybody is frustrated,' Biden says as his agenda stalls

'Everybody is frustrated,' Biden says as his agenda stalls

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Saturday acknowledged frustrations as Democrats strain to rescue a scaled-back version of his $3.5 trillion government-overhaul plan and salvage a related public works bill after frantic negotiations failed to produce a deal.

Biden lifts abortion referral ban on family planning clinics

Biden lifts abortion referral ban on family planning clinics

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Monday reversed a ban on abortion referrals by family planning clinics, lifting a Trump-era restriction as political and legal battles over abortion grow sharper from Texas to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Catholic Charities holds monthly mobile food bank in Macy, Nebraska.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News