Louisiana pharmacies to get more vaccine through Biden plan

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana will receive potentially thousands of extra doses of the coronavirus vaccine, steered to Walmart pharmacies under a program announced Tuesday by President Joe Biden's administration.

Hours after the White House released its plan to distribute 1 million doses directly to retail pharmacies, Louisiana's health department announced it has opted into the program, using 56 Walmart pharmacies around the state. The pharmacy initiative starts Feb. 11.

Whatever vaccine doses those Walmart pharmacies will start receiving through the federal program next week will come on top of the other Pfizer and Moderna doses shipped directly to the state each week to divvy up on its own. Health department officials said that’s why it made sense to participate, to boost the number of vaccine doses reaching arms in Louisiana.

Louisiana, like other states, currently receives a percentage of the vaccine doses sent to states based on its population. If that same percentage is used, the health department said Louisiana could receive an extra 14,000 doses through the Biden administration’s retail pharmacy program.