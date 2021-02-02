Louisiana public schools slow to use federal coronavirus aid

But now, Louisiana schools are receiving more than $1.1 billion from the latest round of pandemic aid passed by Congress in December. Districts will be able to spend 50% of their allocation starting in June and the other half starting in January 2022.

Public school classrooms were closed in March 2020 during the early stages of the pandemic. School leaders were forced to rely on distance learning for the rest of the school year, with mixed results amid a shortage of computers and other devices and gaps in student access to the internet.

Currently, 64% of students are getting in-person instruction, with the rest relying on virtual learning or a combination of online and in-person classes, according to the education department.

The West Baton Rouge Parish School District has spent most of its roughly $900,000 in federal aid to ensure all of its 4,000 students have computers or other devices.

“The struggle with it is you can only use it for certain things,” Watts said. “Maybe they need teachers, and you can’t spend it on that.”

In some cases, Watts said districts have committed their share of federal aid but have not yet spent it.