Louisiana reinstates indoor mask mandate amid COVID surge

Louisiana’s education leaders had declined to enact any masking orders across all districts, leaving it to individual school systems to determine their plans. The governor’s executive order will end the district-by-district negotiations.

Kline called the mask mandate “a lifeline” to help children and their parents stay safe as they begin returning to some K-12 schools this week. The requirement will apply to anyone age 5 and older and will cover any kindergartners if they are under the age of 5.

The governor's announcement came as Louisiana’s largest standalone hospital — Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center in Baton Rouge — brought in a disaster medical assistance team of nearly three dozen health care workers Monday to help the facility cope with the influx of COVID-19 patients.

Chief medical officer Dr. Catherine O’Neal said the hospital is caring for 155 COVID-19 patients, occupying one-quarter of the facility, while people with chest pains and other medical conditions are forced to sit in the emergency room waiting for an ICU bed.

“These are the darkest days of this pandemic. We are no longer giving adequate care to patients,” she said.