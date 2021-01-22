Louisiana releases vaccine demographics, but data vague

Other data released by the health department shows 61% of vaccine recipients in Louisiana are female, while 39% are male. More than half the vaccine doses administered have gone to people aged 70 and older.

Louisiana, like other states, continues to have more interest in the vaccine than shots available. Some hospitals and clinics have reported having to cancel immunization appointments because they didn't have enough vaccine doses to distribute.

Edwards said the state is trying to divvy up its weekly doses from the federal government to ensure that people in every parish have fair access to vaccination. That means hospitals, clinics and pharmacies don't necessarily receive the same amount of vaccine from the state each week.

But the broader problem is that Louisiana has more overall demand than supply from the federal government. The state has been receiving about 58,000 doses weekly for the last few weeks — and Kanter said federal officials have told Louisiana to expect similar allocations for the next four to five weeks, with no significant increases.

Edwards said Louisiana is planning for mass vaccination events, but can't do so until the number of vaccine doses heading to the state each week grows larger.