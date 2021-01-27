Louisiana renews search for vendor to replace voting system

Louisiana's current voting machine contractor, Dominion Voting Systems, has specifically been targeted by conservatives who claimed without evidence that its machines were easily manipulated and somehow to blame for Trump's loss in other states. Trump won Louisiana's electoral votes. Dominion has sued Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, for spreading the unsubstantiated claims.

Ardoin said vendors who bid for Louisiana's contract will have to disclose any foreign ownership, countries in which they operate and names of board members, in what appears to be a strike at some of the misinformation spread about Dominion.

Bids for the work are due by March 24. The state could either buy or lease new Election Day and early voting machines, but Ardoin said any lease would require Louisiana to have sole control of the machines.

Louisiana’s current voting system has drawn the ire of national experts because the electronic machines do not produce a paper record. They say these machines, used in only a few states, are vulnerable and hackers could manipulate outcomes without detection.