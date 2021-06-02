Louisiana sales tax bill draws enough opposition to kill it

Republican Sen. Rick Ward, of Port Allen, said an influx of up to $400 million a year in sales tax money for infrastructure would give the state a chance to address a $15 billion backlog of road and bridge needs in Louisiana.

“We have fixed our budget. We are on a good path. But now we need a new commitment. We need to fix our roads and fix our bridges,” he said.

Sen. Cameron Henry, a Jefferson Parish Republican, raised concerns about making financial decisions that will box in lawmakers in future terms.

“That’s just a lot of money to tie up with so much federal money coming in,” he said.

When Louisiana lawmakers passed the 0.45% sales tax in 2018 to stabilize state finances, they pledged the tax hike would be temporary, a bridge to balance the budget while lawmakers gained time to work on a larger tax overhaul. The temporary tax is scheduled to end in mid-2025, dropping the state sales tax rate from 4.45% to 4% at that time.