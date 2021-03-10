Louisiana school board asks lawmakers for larger K-12 boost

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana's top school board was expected to send state lawmakers a nearly $4 billion public school financing proposal Wednesday that would double the spending increase sought by Gov. John Bel Edwards.

The K-12 school funding formula offered by the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education for the 2021-22 school year would boost spending by more than $80 million. It serves as the starting point for negotiations with the Louisiana Legislature.

The proposal would steer $40 million more to school districts for their discretionary use in the budget year starting July 1. The other $40 million would cover pay raises of $400 for teachers and administrators and $200 for school support staff such as cafeteria workers and bus drivers. Another $2 million increase would pay for $2,000 stipends for teachers who provide teacher mentoring services.

In his budget proposal to lawmakers, Edwards recommended the $40 million for pay raises but not the other increases.

Neither proposal from the board or the Democratic governor was warmly received by teacher organizations, which sought significantly larger pay raises because Louisiana remains well behind the Southern average for its education salaries.