Louisiana sees racial gaps in dual enrollment courses

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana continues to see major racial gaps in which students take high school classes for college credit, an education consultant told public school and college leaders.

The Advocate reports the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education and the Board of Regents received a report showing 22% of Black students take the classes known as dual enrollment courses, compared to 42% of white students.

The percentage of students enrolled in the classes drops as the percentage of Black students in a school rises, according to the data from Adam Lowe, a consultant with Education Strategy Group.

The first annual report on dual enrollment came in a Wednesday meeting between the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, which oversees K-12 public schools, and the Board of Regents, the state's higher education policy-making panel.