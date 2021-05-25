Louisiana Senate crafts plan for spending $1.5B federal aid

Louisiana is slated to receive more than $3 billion in direct federal block grant aid from the latest assistance package passed by Democrats in Congress earlier this year, in addition to dollars flowing directly to schools, hospitals and other purposes. Republican legislative leaders and Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards have agreed to spend half the $3 billion in the current legislative session, leaving the rest to spend later.

The House had only drawn up plans for spending $820 million, but senators came up with a proposal to reach the full $1.5 billion. Senators struck out $40 million that House lawmakers wanted to set aside for business grants, with Cortez saying prior federal dollars already were directed to that effort.

The House and Senate will have to agree on a final version of the spending plans before the legislative session ends June 10.

Senators included most of the spending plans sought by Edwards. The governor's chief budget adviser, Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne, thanked senators for supporting the administration's effort and for “trying to make the highest and best use of the dollars.”