Louisiana Senate leader wants voting machine search scrapped

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A key Louisiana Senate leader Thursday called on Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin to jettison his search for new voting machines and redo the effort after seeking more guidance from lawmakers, election experts and the public.

In a sharply worded letter to Ardoin, Sen. Sharon Hewitt said the state's Republican elections chief rushed to start shopping for replacement voting equipment without legislative oversight and without trying to reinforce public trust. She accused Ardoin of “attempting to further avoid public scrutiny by hiding behind a blackout period" now that the solicitation for bidders is underway.

“As THE statewide elected official charged with protecting our election procedures, your office's actions are paramount to building trust and instilling confidence that our elections are fair and run according to Louisiana laws enacted by the legislature,” Hewitt wrote in a letter to Ardoin.