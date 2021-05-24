Louisiana Senate releases $37B budget proposal for next year

Louisiana's tax collections are rebounding from the coronavirus outbreak, and the state also is flush with federal pandemic relief. Lawmakers don't face the budget cutting debates of prior years, and instead have to decide how to spend the largesse, with a surplus from last year, unspent tax collections from this year and federal cash.

In other budget bills, the Senate proposes to spend $400 million of the excess tax collections from this year on the first year of a multiyear debt owed to the federal government for upgrades made to the flood protection system across five parishes in the New Orleans area after Hurricane Katrina.

The state operating budget is balanced with at least $720 million in short-term cash that isn’t expected to be available in later years, including $600 million in enhanced federal Medicaid money available because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Combined with other budget measures, the state would spend more than $42 billion on programs and services in the 2021-22 financial year. Spending on legislative and judicial operations, allocated through separate budget bills, would grow larger, and judges would get another year of a multiyear pay raise.