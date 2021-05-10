Louisiana Senate to debate whether to mandate kindergarten

“You are attempting to address those who are falling through the crack,” said Sen. Regina Barrow, a Baton Rouge Democrat.

Opponents argue that parents are best equipped to make decisions about the education of their children.

Woody Jenkins, leader of the East Baton Rouge Parish Republican Party and a former lawmaker, argued that children don't need the “institutionalization” of kindergarten. He suggested children have greater behavioral problems if they go to school early and said kindergarten doesn't change a child's educational trajectory.

“Home is the richest place for early childhood education,” Jenkins said. “None of my children went to kindergarten. I didn’t go to kindergarten. We’ve done very well."

Barrow replied that science shows the importance of early learning programs. Sen. Greg Tarver, a Shreveport Democrat, also defended the need for early childhood education, and he suggested better education of children could keep them from committing crimes and ending up jailed later.

“I know this bill will cost some money,” Tarver said. “You pay now, or you pay later.”