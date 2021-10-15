 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Louisiana Senate workers getting 8% pay raise, costing $625K

  • 0

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Employees in the Louisiana Senate will get an 8% pay raise starting this month, a move Senate President Page Cortez described Friday as a “little bit of a makeup” because he said the workers have gone more than two years without salary hikes.

The Senate Executive Committee, which reviews personnel and facility issues, recommended the salary increases Friday after discussing them privately in executive session. Cortez said they'll begin with the next pay period and estimated they'll cost about $625,000 a year.

“It's long overdue and it's well-deserved,” said Sen. Fred Mills, a Republican from St. Martin Parish who is on the executive committee and announced the pay raise plan.

After the meeting, Cortez said nearly every Senate worker will receive the salary hike “with the exception of a handful of special cases." The Lafayette Republican said the Senate will be able to cover the costs of the raise in its existing budget because the staff has dropped from 111 workers at the end of 2019, shortly before Cortez was elected president, to just above 90 employees currently.

“We've tried to be more efficient,” Cortez said. “We've asked less people to do more work.”

The raises come as Cortez said he's looking at further ways to reorganize the chamber's staff. He said the state's economy is “doing better,” state revenue collections are increasing and the Senate hasn't given pay raises in about two and a half years, while the House has increased salaries.

People are also reading…

Pay raises have been doled out across state government in recent years, including during the coronavirus pandemic.

House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, a Gonzales Republican, said in a statement that he approved raises for House staff averaging 3% to 4% during the last budget year “based on recommendations from employee supervisors after performance evaluations conducted for each employee.” No raises have been handed out in the current budget year that began July 1, he said.

Gov. John Bel Edwards gave pay raises in 2020 to his staff, most cabinet secretaries and other political appointees. The Edwards administration said most of those salary increases were 4%. No similar raises to the Democratic governor’s staff have been handed out this budget year, according to the governor’s office.

Meanwhile, rank-and-file workers across state government have received pay raises annually, under a 2017 pay scale redesign enacted by Edwards for employees overseen by state civil service rules who aren’t political appointees.

Supporters of those rank-and-file pay raises — the first adjustment to the pay scales in a decade — said they were aimed at improving worker retention at certain agencies and stopping the hefty training and other costs associated with high turnover.

Republican senators criticized those salary hikes last year, saying they were inappropriate in the middle of the pandemic when private businesses were struggling. But they were unable to block them because Edwards refused to agree to the effort.

———

Follow Melinda Deslatte on Twitter at http://twitter.com/melindadeslatte.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Navy nuclear engineer charged with trying to pass secrets

Navy nuclear engineer charged with trying to pass secrets

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Navy nuclear engineer with access to military secrets has been charged with trying to pass information about the design of American nuclear-powered submarines to someone he thought was a representative of a foreign government but who turned out to be an undercover FBI agent, the Justice Department said Sunday.

Biden tries to tame inflation by having LA port open 24/7

Biden tries to tame inflation by having LA port open 24/7

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden tried to reassure Americans on Wednesday that he can tame high inflation, announcing a deal to expand operations at the Port of Los Angeles as prices keep climbing and container ships wait to dock in a traffic jam threatening the U.S. economy and holiday shopping.

EXPLAINER: New ethics board thrust into Kristi Noem inquiry

EXPLAINER: New ethics board thrust into Kristi Noem inquiry

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The four retired judges who make up South Dakota's Government Accountability Board usually meet just a handful of times a year, almost entirely unnoticed by the public, and have never advanced a complaint to a public hearing.

Fiona Hill, a nobody to Trump and Putin, saw into them both

Fiona Hill, a nobody to Trump and Putin, saw into them both

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vladimir Putin paid scant attention to Fiona Hill, a preeminent U.S. expert on Russia, when she was seated next to him at dinners. Putin’s people placed her there by design, choosing a “nondescript woman,” as she put it, so the Russian president would have no competition for attention.

GOP doc dispenses sketchy medical advice on virus immunity

GOP doc dispenses sketchy medical advice on virus immunity

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Roger Marshall won't let people forget he's a doctor, putting “Doc” in the letterhead of his U.S. Senate office's news releases. But when he talks about COVID-19 vaccines, some doctors and experts say the Kansas Republican sounds far more like a politician than a physician.

EXPLAINER: Why Social Security COLA will jump next year

EXPLAINER: Why Social Security COLA will jump next year

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rising inflation is expected to lead to a sizeable increase in Social Security's annual cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, for 2022. Exactly how much will be revealed Wednesday morning after a Labor Department report on inflation during September, a data point used in the final calculation.

EXPLAINER: Why the Social Security COLA is jumping next year

EXPLAINER: Why the Social Security COLA is jumping next year

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rising inflation has triggered a sizable increase in Social Security's annual cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, for 2022. The Social Security Administration announced the 5.9% COLA on Wednesday after a Labor Department report on inflation during September.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: City Council Candidate Alex Watters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News