Louisiana senator resigns to lead gambling regulatory board

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A longtime state lawmaker from the Lake Charles area resigned Friday from the Senate to take the helm of Louisiana's gambling regulatory board.

Gov. John Bel Edwards appointed Republican Ronnie Johns, of Sulphur, as chairman of the Gaming Control Board. Johns has been one of the Democratic governor’s long-time allies in the Legislature.

Johns stepped down from his legislative seat to take the position, leaving the Senate more than two years before he'd be forced out by term limits. He'll take charge of the gambling board as it begins to roll out legalized sports betting around Louisiana.

The exiting state senator received criticism from within the Republican Party when he skipped the two-day veto session that ended Wednesday. Johns said he didn't attend the session because he was recovering from knee replacement surgery. Conservatives accused him of avoiding the session to dodge the politically tricky override votes so he could get the Gaming Control Board job and its six-figure salary.