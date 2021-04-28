Louisiana senator scraps bid to restrict transgender youth

Fesi's bill would have required anyone under the age of 18 to receive written consent from both parents to receive gender confirmation counseling, surgery and other medical treatments used by transgender people. If parents disagree, either parent could petition a court seeking either approval or rejection of the treatment. There would be only limited exceptions from two-parent consent.

“I'm just trying to keep our country on the right track to make sure we keep our parents involved,” Fesi said.

More than 400 people — ranging from pediatricians and child psychologists to transgender youth and their parents — filed cards in opposition to the measure, according to Sen. Fred Mills, the St. Martin Parish Republican who chairs the Senate health committee.

No one submitted a card in support of the bill, Mills said.

Fesi raised concerns about puberty blocking treatments causing later medical problems and suggested transgender people sometimes change their minds about their gender identity. But he said his bill was aimed at ensuring children can't make treatment decisions on their own.