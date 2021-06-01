Louisiana senators refuse to limit police officer immunity

The Louisiana Sheriffs' Association backed the bill as it moved through the House and Senate. Other police organizations — such as the state Fraternal Order of Police and the state's police chiefs association — worked to defeat the proposal, even though they had representatives on the task force who didn't object to the recommendation when it received the panel's backing.

Supporters of the proposal said the qualified immunity law makes it nearly impossible to hold officers accountable for excessive force when prosecutors refuse to bring criminal charges. Opponents said legal avenues exist to prosecute police for inappropriate behavior, and they argued the changes could harm police recruitment.

Voting for the bill were Democratic Sens. Joe Bouie of New Orleans and Greg Tarver of Shreveport. Voting against the bill were Republican Sens. Cameron Henry of Metairie, Ronnie Johns of Lake Charles, Mike Reese of Leesville and Kirk Talbot of River Ridge.

Other task force proposals have fared better with lawmakers.